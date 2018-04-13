10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 13, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - COMEY UNLOADS ON TRUMP

In a new book, the former FBI director blasts the president as "unethical" and "untethered to truth."

2 - WHICH ISSUE PRESIDENT WANTS TO REVISIT

Trump asks trade officials to explore the possibility of the United States rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.

3 - 'I DIDN'T CONSENT TO THIS'

Janice Dickinson, a former model and TV personality, gives jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial a harrowing account of being drugged and raped by the comic in 1982.

4 - MIKE POMPEO VOWS TO BE TOUGH ON RUSSIA

The testimony by the secretary of state-designate appears aimed at quelling concerns before what is likely to be a narrow confirmation vote.

5 - TRUMP GATHERING MORE INPUT ON SYRIA

The president puts off a final decision on possible military strikes against the Assad regime, wanting to consult further with allies.

6 - STEEP PAY BOOST PROPOSED

After weeks of protests by teachers, Arizona's governor rolls out a plan promising a net 20 percent raise by 2020.

7 - SWATH OF PUERTO RICO GOES DARK

Some 870,000 electricity customers across the island are left without power after a tree falls on a main transmission line.

8 - WHAT COMES AS SOBERING NEWS

A study says adults should average no more than one alcoholic drink per day, meaning many countries' alcohol consumption guidelines may be far too loose.

9 - NEW KARDASHIAN DEBUTS

Khloe Kardashian gives birth to a baby girl with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

10 - FINALS COULD FEATURE FRESH FACES

Neither the Warriors nor the Cavaliers are shoo-ins to reach the NBA Finals for a fourth year in a row.