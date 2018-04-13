Community choir takes stage Saturday

INGMAN – Nothing gets the crowd singing like a rousing rendition of our national anthem, and that’s how the Mohave Community Choir will open “Celebrate America” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Harrison St.

The concert will feature solos by members, patriotic music, folk songs and a medley by Rogers & Hammerstein, said Dawn Palfreyman, choir member and trustee.

The nonprofit Mohave Community Choir is asking for a $10 donation for families, $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

Treats will be sold at intermission to benefit the choir’s scholarship fund for Mohave County students to further their music education.

Selections for Saturday’s performance include “America the Beautiful,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “Proud to be an American.”

Palfreyman, a Kingman resident since she was 8 years old, joined the community choir about 20 years ago at the suggestion of her mother, Diane Schreiber, the choir’s pianist.

“I’ve been a member ever since,” she said. “I love to sing and consider it therapy and stress relief for a busy life.”

As trustee of the choir’s public trust, Palfreyman creates advertisements and programs for the choir.

“Our main goal as a choir is to promote music and the arts in our community,” she said.

The choir is directed by Melissa Brown, who also plays cello in the Mohave Community Orchestra. It has about 33 members from high school students to senior citizens. Anyone wishing to join can call 928-377-7277 or email dubyadee@ymail.com.