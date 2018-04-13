Hiker rescued at Mount Tipton Peak

KINGMAN – A 32-year-old hiker was out of water but uninjured and grateful to be found at Mount Tipton Peak near Dolan Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call by the hiker, who reported he was lost. He started hiking the trail to the peak at around 8 a.m., and when he was close to the peak he realized his GPS’ battery died and could not find his way back to where he started.

He told MCSO he was lost and almost out of water, but he was not hurt.

The Kingman Search and Rescue Unit responded to the trailhead. Members of the unit contacted the hiker by phone and began walking to the coordinates that were provided during the 9-1-1 call to MCSO.

It wasn’t long after when the hiker’s cellphone battery died. Flagstaff Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter and members from the Lake Havasu Search and Rescue Unit were called to assist in the search.

DPS Ranger searched the ridgeline and located the hiker, and directed one of the search teams to his location. Once the team met the hiker, DPS extracted them to the trailhead.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office