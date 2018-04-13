Kellogg will stay on as Kingman economic development director

KINGMAN – Gary Kellogg, City interim economic development director, will drop the first part of that title come May 9 when he officially becomes the permanent planning and economic development director for the City of Kingman.

Kellogg said he landed the interim position because he sat on a panel during the City’s search for an economic development director last year. When that search was unsuccessful, Interim City Manager Jim Bacon began looking for someone to hold the position until a permanent director was found. Kellogg turned out to be Kingman’s answer in both instances.

“I’m certainly familiar with Kingman,” Kellogg said. “I’ve lived in the county for a long time.”

Kellogg has been a Mohave County resident since the 1970s, when he worked for Citizens Utilities Company.

“While I worked for them in several different capacities, I was always their economic development guy,” he said. “So I have the background.”

According to a City of Kingman press release, Kellogg also served for 11 years as president and CEO of Lake Havasu City’s Partnership for Economic Development.

He has decided to retain the director position in order to see projects through that he and staff began during his interim role. That, of course, includes getting the Economic Development Department started as well as making updates to City services.

“There are a number of things that I think I’d like to be able to follow through on, and hopefully I’ll be able to help the city manager with that as well,” Kellogg said.

The City expects contract negotiations to be completed by April 17 with Ron Foggin for the city manager position.

“The City of Kingman needs to establish a strategic plan for economic development. I look forward to working with Gary and community members in developing that plan,” Foggin said in the release.

Kellogg also said he has a good relationship with economic development at the county level.

“Over the years, I worked closely with the county economic development director, Bennett Bratley, so that makes for a good partnership,” Kellogg said.