MVD urges Arizonans to get the Voluntary Travel ID

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division urges Arizonans who plan on using their ID or driver’s license for traveling through U.S. airports or federally-controlled facilities to get the Arizona Voluntary Travel ID.

The REAL ID meets the additional identification requirements of the federal REAL ID act of 2005. The credential is valid for eight years, in most cases.

Airlines will provide information to passengers advising them that starting Oct. 1, 2020, standard credentials won’t be accepted by the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA will provide informational flyers at its airport checkpoints in Flagstaff, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway, Phoenix Sky Harbor, Tucson International and Yuma International.

The MVD is making the process simple, said Eric Jorgensen, MVD director in the press release.

To attain a REAL ID, some of the forms needed include one document proving identity (Passport or birth certificate), one document proving Social Security number (Social Security card or W-2 form), and two documents proving Arizona residency (utility bills or bank statements).

For more information, visit www.azdot.gov/TravelID.

--Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.