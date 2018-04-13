Obituary | Shirley Ann Forrester (Norton)

Shirley Ann Forrester (Norton) was born to Clifford Arlo and Hazel J Condit Norton, in Warsaw, New York, Nov. 7, 1936, where she lived for the first 26 years of her life. She lived a very simple life with her mother, grandmother (Ida Condit), older sister Ruth and older brother Robert.

She met Carl P. Forrester of Wiscoy, New York, and they were married March 2, 1957. They had three children, who all survived their parents in death; Kathleen A Burris; Diane L Bezanson (Rick); and Karen S. Zeyouma. Shirley and Carl lived in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they raised their children for about 13 years, making their home there until moving to Lake Havasu City, Arizona in 1977, with their two younger daughters.

Shirley was a mom first above all else, wanting no more than simply for her daughters to be happy and well-cared for. She was a quiet, honest, respected woman who had mighty strength about her. This would be evident in the many losses she would endure over her years of life, including the loss of her husband, Carl, at her young age of 48.



Shirley lived in many places in Arizona over the years, and resided in Kingman since 1992. For the last 10 months she spent her time at The Gardens in Kingman, making many cherished friendships.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five grandchildren. Thirty-three years to the date, April 5, 2018, following the death of her husband (April 5, 1985), they are reunited in heaven, where now they celebrate a new anniversary by dancing in the sky!

She is also survived by her brother, Robert Norton of Chandler, Arizona, and Ruth Romesser of Indianapolis, Indiana, as well as grandchildren Thomas, Karrie, Ruby, Randy (Lindsey), Jackie (Drake), Bradley, Brian and Carol Ann, as well as nine great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews and nieces.

She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. May you now finally find peace with Dad in your heavenly home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of Shirley’s favorite charities: American Lung Association, VFW or DAV.

To keep with our Mom’s wishes, there will be no services and a very intimate burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, in Mesa, Arizona, April 14, 2018.