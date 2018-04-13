Yocum to run for Council

KINGMAN – Councilman Stuart Yocum is the most recent person to pull a packet for City Council elections.

He has lived in Kingman for more than a decade, according to a 2014 Daily Miner article. Yocum could not be reached for comment.

When running for Council in 2014, Yocum said that he would not advocate for any tax increase. However, in August he voted to increase the transaction privilege tax (sales tax) to 3.5 percent, and doubled down on it in January when he voted to ratify Council’s August decision to raise the TPT by 1 percent.

Yocum is scheduled to appear June 7 in Kingman Justice Court regarding a May 2017 charge of driving under the influence.