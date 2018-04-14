Lee Williams' Giglio going to play ball at Adams State

KINGMAN – As soon as Paul Giglio stepped on the campus of Adams State University in Colorado, the Lee Williams High School senior knew it was the right fit for him.

“We went on a recruiting trip over there and I just felt it was the best place for me,” Giglio said. “I love the area, I love the community, I love the coaches and the players, and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Giglio’s emotions were clear in front of a packed library at LWHS as he made a speech before signing his National Letter of Intent to play baseball for the Grizzlies.

While the moment was about him, he quickly shifted it toward his teammates and how much they’ve meant to him along the way.



“I have a lot of good memories, but playing with these guys is probably the best moment in my life,” Giglio said. “I couldn’t thank them enough and I’m so proud to be part of this team. I love these guys.”

Giglio has played baseball with most of his teammates since he was 8 or 9 years old, and that bond is something that won’t disappear anytime soon as he hopes more Volunteers follow his path.

“I can’t wait to see how they follow their footsteps,” Giglio said. “I hope I made a good impression as a leader and a teammate.”

Lee Williams head coach Patrick O’Boyle already knows that Giglio has left his mark, especially since he’ll be the first under O’Boyle’s tenure to play at the next level.

“Paul has definitely done all the right things to be able to earn this honor,” O’Boyle said. “He’s going to do well at the next level. He works hard and he’s a team-first guy. Those are things that will carry you a long ways in this game.”

O’Boyle added that Giglio’s athleticism and understanding of the game will put himself in a great position to succeed. But that isn’t the characteristic that makes him a talented player.

“He works very, very hard and puts in a lot of work on his own time,” O’Boyle said. “The things that he does on his own time definitely sets him apart, too.”

That work ethic is what O’Boyle wants the Lee Williams program to be about, and he mentioned Giglio is the type of person to set the precedent of how to get to the next level.

Giglio also has a chance to play right away and that will allow O’Boyle to plan a trip next season.

“It’s very important for me to go see the guys we send off to college,” O’Boyle said. “It keeps us in touch and keeps them proud of where they’re from. I know Paul will definitely keep us in the back of his head when he’s out there playing and doing his thing up there. We’re definitely going to support him.”