Prep Roundup: Volunteers handily defeat Cortez, 18-0

The Lee Williams High School baseball team racked up 13 hits Saturday afternoon in an 18-0 shutout of No. 44 ranked Cortez (0-13, 0-7 4A Black Canyon Region) at Dick Grounds Field.

Robert Paulson led the No. 14 ranked Vols with three hits, while he joined Carter Rhoades, Wyatt Talk, Matt Shaw, and Chad Moore with two RBIs apiece.

Lee Williams (9-6, 7-3 4A Grand Canyon Region)hosts its season finale at 1 p.m. Friday in a doubleheader with No. 10 ranked Mingus (11-3, 7-1).

Softball

Kingman Academy 18, MALC 1

At Southside Park, The Kingman Academy High School softball team cruised to an 18-1 win over 18th-ranked Mohave Accelerated Thursday.

Lynsey Day led the No. 9 ranked Lady Tigers with a five RBIs, three hits and two runs scored. Randa Short, Shaunti Short, Cassidy Hobbs and Maryssa Edwards each drove in two runs as Academy outhit MALC by a 13-2 margin.

Jessica Plew yielded one earned run with eight strikeouts and two walks in a complete game effort.

The Lady Tigers (9-5, 6-1 2A West) is back in action Tuesday on the road with a 4 p.m. rematch with the Lady Patriots (7-6, 3-4).

Bagdad 10, Kingman 7

At KHS, the Kingman High School softball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but fell short in a 10-7 loss to the No. 4 ranked Lady Sultan (10-2, 5-0 1A West).

The No. 27 ranked Lady Bulldogs scored three in the first, one in the third and three in the seventh. Kingman (6-9, 4-3 3A West) hosts No. 13 ranked Chino Valley (9-6, 4-3) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Mohave 12, Lee Williams 8

At Mohave, the Lee Williams High School softball team nearly tallied its first 4A Grand Canyon Region win of the season Thursday, but dropped a 12-8 decision to the No. 10 ranked Lady T-birds (10-4, 8-2).

The Lady Volunteers (3-12, 0-10) welcomes No. 38 ranked Cortez (4-10, 2-6 4A Black Canyon Region) to Centennial Park at 4 p.m. Monday.