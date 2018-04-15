5 things to know | BOS: Update on Mohave County’s legal position in water transfer

KINGMAN – Here are five items of interest from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday at Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.:

Water transfer

An update on Mohave County’s legal position regarding the transfer of Colorado River water rights from Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District to the Central Arizona Project. This item may be discussed in closed session. Also authorize an application for the agricultural water entitlement and pay associated fees from general fund contingency. With the board’s April 2 decision to acquire about 15 acres in MVIDD for legal standing, it’s necessary to request MVIDD transfer 30 acre-feet of agricultural water entitlement to Mohave County. Application fees total $2,950.

Mohave County Sheriff’s fees

Public hearing to consider approval of updated Mohave County Sheriff’s Office fees. The current fee schedule has not been updated for some time. Recommended fee changes include: $50 an hour (four-hour minimum) for off-duty deputy service, up from $44 an hour; $10 an hour for marked vehicle use, up from $6 an hour; $75 an hour for Sheriff boat use (four-hour minimum), from none established; and $40 a year delinquent property tax fee, up from $10 a year.

Malibu Road Improvement District

Public hearing on establishment of Malibu Road Improvement District in Golden Valley. Owners of 51 percent or more of property in the district have submitted a petition to establish the improvement district with a $500 bond. Some residents have written letters of objection, saying there’s no need to pave Malibu Road. Total cost of the requested improvements would be shared by property owners at an estimated cost of $1,165 per lot. Public Works is recommending the board accept the petition.

Anti-littering ordinance

On the consent agenda, set a public hearing for May 7 to discuss adoption of amendments to the county’s anti-littering ordinance to clarify the ERACE reward program and make changes to the definition of “litter generator.” Supervisors amended the ordinance in 2017 to require owners of rental property to provide trash collection service for tenants, but the adopted version omitted the $500 ERACE reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of illegal dumpers. Public Works is requesting an amendment to include the reward and clarify how to obtain it.

Renewal of special use permit request

Adoption of a resolution approving the 10-year master plan for Davis Camp Park in Bullhead City, which will guide the park’s growth, development and improvements over the next 10 years. The master plan was prepared by WLB Group of Phoenix in 2009. Due to the length of time and the park’s current demand and operations, it has become necessary to develop an updated plan.