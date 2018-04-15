KRMC announces Dr. Spencer as Physician of the Year

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center celebrated National Doctors Day March 30 by naming Dr. J. Cruey Spencer as Physician of the Year.

Dr. Spencer has been a member of the hospital since 2000, and he serves on various committees in addition to his practice.

His patient approach is always trying to get to the bottom of a patient’s history, and doing the best for them, some of the many reasons he was chosen, KRMC said in a press release.

“In my entire career as CEO, I have not had to field one complaint about (Dr. Spencer),” said Brian Turney, CEO of KRMC. “It says a lot about a physician to go that many years with positive feedback.”

Dr. Spencers’ colleagues also gave positive remarks about his work as a physician. He treats patients like family and treats nurses the same way.

A committee narrowed down 10 submissions and chose three finalists: Dr. Ryan Swapp, pathologist, Dr. Thein Ngo, physiatrist, and Dr. Spencer.

“All of those folks nominated were just as good a candidate,” Dr. Spencer said in the press release.

– Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center