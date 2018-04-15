Letter | Bring on the lake, library

On the front page of the Sunday newspaper on April 8 the title “Is Kingman ready To Be a Soccer Mecca?” the article said that one option is four soccer fields and a five acre Lake. I think this is a great idea for that property.

In March, I had a day trip to Surprise. The library there is across Bullard Avenue from the baseball stadium. In the back is a wall of floor to ceiling windows overlooking a lake and a park. I saw people walking around the Lake and a couple of people fishing as I read.

A while ago, I read about our library possibly being expanded. It would be impressive if our Library could have the same setting. If you go visit Surprise, go to the library and you’ll see what I’m talking about.

Travis Froehlich Local Resident