Letter | Please have compassion for doctors and patients

Why should doctors or patients must always wait for authorization on, medical issues?

Why make the doctors wait or even their Patient’s due to the heartless, process of our state policies?

To me, it’s time consuming not to mention very unethical as well, as being very cruel at doctors and patients expense.

Here are many questions for those who are on state insurance such as, myself.

Why send patients so many cards? Don’t patients and doctors have better things to do? Authorization on medication is understandable. But waiting for authorization for C.T’s or M.R.I’s is not explainable. Plain and simple fact. Don’t these jokers care about our health at all?

We are all patients, and doctors must stand together and fight, against inhumanity and cruel treatment toward patients and doctors.

Something has to change and our health insurance is very, cruel and very cold hearted.

I say enough is enough with our abuse of power with our medical insurance.

After all people! We the patients and doctors are fed up, with playing politics at our expense. Shape up or ship out. It’s not a request, but a strong order that must be handed down.

Have a nice day and God Bless

Kenny Lee Barrows Local Resident