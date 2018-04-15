Miner Editorial | We dare to fly

When taxpayer money is spent there is an expectation that there’s a loud bang for the buck will come with it. When money is spent and there is a guaranteed loss, those wielding the spending power have placed such a burden on themselves that complete success must be demanded by those to whom the money belongs.

Whichever wins the court battle between the City of Kingman v. Kingman Airport Authority Inc. should expect to have its feet to the fire when it comes to making the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park a state-of-the-art marvel, an epicenter for job creation, and a source of community pride to the point that when the airport is spoken of it makes the locals smile.

High expectations? Certainly. However, these two entities have guaranteed that money spent on behalf of Kingman’s citizens will be wasted.

The KAA board members have approved up to $500,000 to contest the City of Kingman’s desire to take control of the airport and industrial park. The City has kicked in $200,000 in the battle. Rest assured, this is not going to be the final tally.

KAA has already started making plans for a drawn out case in the courts. Half of the $500,000 is earmarked for an appeal, should Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steven Moss rule against it and in favor of the City.

It isn’t for us at The Daily Miner to decide who is right and who is wrong in this argument; the parties involved have a judge to do that for them now. The Daily Miner editorial board wants the citizens of Kingman to be proud of the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park.

Members of the editorial board have made it a point to observe and visit other airports when traveling. An airport and its industrial park is not only an ambassador for a community, but a hub for economic activity. These things can be seen when at the Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport, Sedona-Oak Creek Airport, and the Lake Havasu City Airport.

Whichever wins the case, and causes the citizens of Kingman to lose at least $200,000, will also earn a mandate to make the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park shine.

After all, they’ve spent other people’s money saying they can.