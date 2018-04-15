Obituary | Liza E. Medlin

Liza E. Medlin, 69, passed away March 18, 2018 with her family by her side. She was born October 22, 1948 in Downey, California to George and Betty Loyd. She graduated from Downey High School and went on to college in Walnut, CA to pursue a teaching degree. Liza moved to Kingman in 1975 and would live in and around Kingman the rest of her life. In 1976, she met and married Roy Medlin. Liza raised her three sons in the Kingman area, cared for her mother, and eventually became Nana to numerous grandchildren. Later, Liza moved into Kingman to care for her mother while remaining close to her children and grandchildren.

Liza touched the lives of many. Over the years she had numerous employment positions ranging from dog training to school bus driver. Liza had a great devotion for children and animals. She was instrumental in establishing the Bent Bucket Bunch 4-H Club. She volunteered as a 4-H Leader for many years and was known for caring for animals in need. Liza was involved in the Mohave County Fair for many years through the local 4-H program.



Liza Medlin was engaged to Tracy Price at the time of her death. She is survived by her three sons and their wives: M. Joe Forsse and Augusta (Zimmerman) Forsse, R.D. Medlin and Tia (Hummel) Medlin, James Medlin and Miranda (Bechter) Medlin. Liza is also survived by her grandchildren: Brooke, Gracie, Wesley, Hailey, Jacob, Shea, Tesla, and Dalton whom she spent most of her time with over the past decade. She has many loving and cherished family members and friends who will miss her greatly.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 6135 West Brook St., Golden Valley, Arizona. The celebration will be a potluck. For further details regarding this event in honor of Liza Medlin, please contact James Medlin at 928-279-6917.