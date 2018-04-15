Red Nose Day at Walgreens

KINGMAN – If you have a few spare minutes on the way to work, stop by Walgreens, 1925 E. Andy Devine Ave., at 7:20 a.m. Monday and donate $1 to help end childhood poverty for Red Nose Day.

Red Nose Day raises awareness and money to help end childhood poverty, and has in the last three years raised over $100 million to help 8 million children. The day officially falls on May 24, but a local Walgreens will be having a special event Monday.

“We’re having the Kingman Fire Department and Police Department over at our store, and we’re going to have a photo op,” said employee Michelle Patlan. “They show up with fire trucks and police cars and a bunch of people standing with their red noses.”

The noses can be purchased at Walgreens for $1, and the proceeds go to charities working to end childhood poverty such as the Boys and Girls Club of America, Charity Water, Children’s Health Fund, Feeding America, Gavi, Oxfam, Save the Children, the Rotary Club, the Global Fund and UnidosUS.

“Come to Walgreens, buy your red noses for a dollar and have your picture taken with us,” Patlan said.