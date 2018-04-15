Tax Day is fast approaching

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Revenue is reminding the public that the deadline for taxpayers to file taxes is Tuesday.

ADOR encourages taxpayers to file electronically and to use direct deposit for refunds because it is faster and more secure.

The department offers two tax filing services: e-File provides a list of software providers certified to submit forms electronically, and using its online forms, which offer fillable online versions of tax forms for taxpayers that prefer to prepare their own returns.

For individual income tax filers, there are free tax preparation options available in the state.

Some of those options include Free File Alliance, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, and AARP’s Foundation Tax-Aide program.

Free File Alliance is a nonprofit coalition that provides free electronic tax services for people with an adjusted gross income of $66,000 or less, between the ages of 17-50, active duty military, or qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. For more information, visit https://www.azdor.gov/EServices/Individuals.aspx.

VITA offers free tax services for people making $54,000 or less, 60-years-old or older with disabilities and limited English language speakers. For more information, visit http://www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers.

AARP Foundation tax service also offers free tax assistance for people 50 years and older who can’t afford a tax preparation to file federal and Arizona returns. For more information visit, http://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/

If a taxpayer is requiring more time to file taxes, they can apply for a 6-month extension by filling out Form 204 by Tuesday.

For more information about filing taxes, visit www.azdor.gov

– Information provided by Arizona Department of Revenue