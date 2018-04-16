10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 16, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1 - WHY COMEY SAYS HE DISCLOSED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE
As the former FBI chief begins a book tour, he says he announced the investigation into the Democratic candidate's emails during 2016 White House race because he didn't want to hide it from voters.
2 - US AIMS NEW SANCTIONS AT RUSSIA
The sanctions are designed to put more pressure on Russia for enabling Bashar Assad's government, says U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
3 - WHO DECLINES MEDICAL TREATMENT AMID FAILING HEALTH
Former first lady Barbara Bush, 92, decides against hospitalization and will remain at home to face serious illness.
4 - WHAT LEADS TO AN APOLOGY FROM STARBUCKS CEO
The arrest of two black men who were sitting in a Philadelphia Starbucks sparks protests and pushes the coffee empire's chief to call the arrests "reprehensible."
5 - 'MUSIC HELPS US REMEMBER WHAT REALLY MATTERS IN LIFE'
Returning to Las Vegas six months after a mass shooting, musicians honor the victims not in song, but with words to open the Academy of Country Music Awards.
6 - SOME OF THE ACCUSED SEEK REDEMPTION IN 'METOO' ERA
"You have to go to the person you hurt and ask, 'What can I do to make this right?'" says ethics professor Jennifer A. Thompson.
7 - DON'T PANIC: THERE'S STILL TIME TO FILE TAXES
Since April 15 falls on a Sunday, you've got until Tuesday to file and pay your return without penalty.
8 - SPRING STORM DUMPS 2 FEET OF SNOW ON MINN.
At least three deaths are blamed on the storm system, which stretched from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and is moving east.
9 - BANKERS, LAWYERS CASH IN ON PRINCE ESTATE
But his heirs are bitterly divided and have yet to collect a dollar of his estimated $200 million fortune.
10 - RED SOX OFF TO HOTTEST START IN 118 YEARS
Boston beats Baltimore 3-1, posting a major league-best 13-2 record.
