10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 16, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - WHY COMEY SAYS HE DISCLOSED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE

As the former FBI chief begins a book tour, he says he announced the investigation into the Democratic candidate's emails during 2016 White House race because he didn't want to hide it from voters.

2 - US AIMS NEW SANCTIONS AT RUSSIA

The sanctions are designed to put more pressure on Russia for enabling Bashar Assad's government, says U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

3 - WHO DECLINES MEDICAL TREATMENT AMID FAILING HEALTH

Former first lady Barbara Bush, 92, decides against hospitalization and will remain at home to face serious illness.

4 - WHAT LEADS TO AN APOLOGY FROM STARBUCKS CEO

The arrest of two black men who were sitting in a Philadelphia Starbucks sparks protests and pushes the coffee empire's chief to call the arrests "reprehensible."

5 - 'MUSIC HELPS US REMEMBER WHAT REALLY MATTERS IN LIFE'

Returning to Las Vegas six months after a mass shooting, musicians honor the victims not in song, but with words to open the Academy of Country Music Awards.

6 - SOME OF THE ACCUSED SEEK REDEMPTION IN 'METOO' ERA

"You have to go to the person you hurt and ask, 'What can I do to make this right?'" says ethics professor Jennifer A. Thompson.

7 - DON'T PANIC: THERE'S STILL TIME TO FILE TAXES

Since April 15 falls on a Sunday, you've got until Tuesday to file and pay your return without penalty.

8 - SPRING STORM DUMPS 2 FEET OF SNOW ON MINN.

At least three deaths are blamed on the storm system, which stretched from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and is moving east.

9 - BANKERS, LAWYERS CASH IN ON PRINCE ESTATE

But his heirs are bitterly divided and have yet to collect a dollar of his estimated $200 million fortune.

10 - RED SOX OFF TO HOTTEST START IN 118 YEARS

Boston beats Baltimore 3-1, posting a major league-best 13-2 record.