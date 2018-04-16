Help needed identifying body found in river

MOHAVE VALLEY – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dead body found floating down the Colorado River Saturday.

Deputies were called to an area north of Pirate Cove and saw the body of a man floating in the river.

They spoke with people who first spotted the body and called 9-1-1, and remained near the body to help deputies.

The dead man appeared to be of Native American heritage and was wearing a black tank top, black pants and black shoes. He was about 6-3 and 240 pounds.

He had several tattoos, but deputies were unable to tell what they were due to the body’s decomposition. It appeared the man had been in the river for about three days.

MCSO has not been able to identify the body, and not identification was found. Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753.