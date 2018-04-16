Injured hiker rescued from Hualapai Mountain Park

KINGMAN – A 30-year-old woman was rescued from the Hualapai Mountain Park after being injured during a hike Sunday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was called to the Potato Patch Loop trial around 2:15 p.m. by the Hualapai Mountain Park ranger.

The woman had been hiking with her husband when she injured her ankle. Her husband went to the ranger station for help.

The rescue team made their way to the woman on foot, and transported her off the trail using a Stokes basket and big wheel.

Information provided by MCSO