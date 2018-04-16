Keep the beat going at KUSD’s band festival

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District schools are coming together for a public band festival for everyone to enjoy.

Julie Gragg, music coordinator for KUSD and band director at Kingman Middle School, said the district band festival has been around for 30 years; at first being a one-day festival and now it has evolved into a two-day festival.

The festival showcases the evolution of the different music groups at KUSD, starting with the fifth-graders, then the middle school band and finishing off with the high school band.

“We want for our elementary school students to continue their musical endeavors,” Gragg said.

Schools participating in the festival include Hualapai Elementary, Cerbat Elementary, Kingman Middle, Black Mountain, Desert Willow, White Cliffs Middle, and Kingman High School.

Students will perform a wide selection of songs such as “Bugler’s Dream,” “Lamb Chop Rock,” and “Moscow 1941.”

Songs from movies and TV shows will also be played at the festival, from “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Lord of the Rings.”

The Kingman High School Wind Ensemble will perform a percussion session with trash can lids. The KHS Jazz band is also set to play at the festival.



“It’s a cool thing to see the progression from beginner to high school,” said Michael Schreiber, band director at KHS. “And a great opportunity for younger band kids to see where they’re going to be in the future.”

At the end of each night, the bands will come together to do a rendition of the song “Let’s Go Band.”

The festival is a free and open to the public starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, at Kingman Middle School, 1969 Detroit Ave.