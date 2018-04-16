Kingman Photo | KAOL graduate completes A-10 pilot training

First Lieutenant Chad Wood has completed A-10 upgrade pilot training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson. Lieutenant Wood attended undergraduate pilot training at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma and introduction to fighter fundamentals at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. In April, he will be stationed at Osan Air Base in South Korea. Lieutenant Wood is a 2010 graduate of KAOL and 2015 graduate of Northern Arizona University. He is the son of Leroy and Bobbie Wood of Golden Valley.