Letter | Dig It Dash says “Thank you”

The Dig It Dash Shamrock Run at the Dig It Kingman Community Gardens was held Saturday, March 17.



Many thanks to our generous sponsors (Star Nursery, Anderson Ford, Home Depot, MC2, Ambient Edge, Jen Miles for Mayor, Starbucks, Fripps Construction, Canyon 66, Ramada, Chicago Title, Holistic Chiropractic and Rehabilitation, Rickety Cricket, Mangelsdorf Family Dentistry, Mohave State Bank, and Cerbat Cliffs Animal Hospital, True North Yoga), our terrific volunteers and speedy participants.

Also, thanks to Guy Reynolds, City of Kingman Park Superintendent and his staff for beautifying Railroad Street and Cecil Davis Park. Appreciation to the Venture Club, The Church of Latter Day Saints Sisters and Elders and North American Pipe Company who did a great job of helping with the route.



The race route was the best ever and we were proud to show off our garden, City park and beautiful landscape on Railroad Street. Special thanks to Chris Brady, Lisa Dee, Bobbi Benton, Kathy Cooper, Jim Winso, Starbucks, Praise Chapel, Colleen Vance, Bicyclist Heather, Heaven Scent Florist and Bill Burrows Pro-Sound for all their extra time and efforts.



We appreciate everything everyone did to help make the Third Annual Dig It Dash 2018 a successful event!