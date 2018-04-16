No serious injuries in Saturday collision

KINGMAN – There were no serious injuries in a two car collision at the intersection of Stockton Hill Road and Chicago avenues Saturday.

A gold colored 2011 Hyundai sedan, driven by a 20-year-old Kingman man, was southbound on Stockton Hill when it veered into the path of a silver colored 2002 Toyota sedan, which was northbound on Stockton Hill Road, driven by a 53-year-old Lake Havasu City woman, causing a head on collision.

The collision caused airbags in both vehicles to deploy.

No impairment was observed and KPD reported it appears to be caused by the driver’s inattention or was distracted. The driver of the Hyundai was cited for causing the crash.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department.