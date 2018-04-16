Prep Golf: Kingman Academy wins home finale

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School golf team played its home finale Thursday and won in grand fashion as five golfers finished in the top six for an overall 52-over par 196 to outduel Chino Valley and River Valley who finished in a tie for second (90-over 234).

Jake Scott tied for first with teammate Jacob Heppler as the duo shot an 8-over par 44. Ashlee Steed and Amanda Villeso followed in a tie for fourth with an 18-over 54.

Vanessa Blanco was sixth (19-over 55), while April Sorace was ninth (21-over 57), Canya Thompson was tied for 11th, Lance Stutzman was tied for 15th, Tegan Mosby was tied for 17th, Patrick Papilli was tied for 21st and Maggie Wheeler was tied for 24th.

Academy travels to Northland Prep Tuesday, April 24.