Prep Track: Marino sets new personal record in 110 hurdles as Vols win Route 66 Invite

KINGMAN – Enzo Marino may have suffered a knee injury during the football season, but he’s not showing any signs of it affecting him. The Lee Williams High School junior proved that Saturday with his fifth straight first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles during the Route 66 Invitational at LWHS.

“To be able to drop time each race is huge,” Marino said. “It just lets me know how I’m doing. Hurdles-wise – going over them smooth and being able to push myself.”

Marino not only continued his first-place streak, but his 15.49 in the 110 set a new personal record. His previous best time was a 15.74 April 4 at the Kingman Multi. It’s not surprising though, as he enjoys competing in familiar places.

“At home, I feel more comfortable because we practice on this track,” Marino said. “It’s just like practice for me, but with a faster pace.”

Marino also took first in the 300 hurdles (40.87) to join other top finishers Ethan Knudtson in the 200 (23.93) and the 4x100 and 4x100 relays as the Vols tallied five first-place finishes (188) to hold off Lake Havasu (164) for first place. Kingman finished eighth and Kingman Academy was ninth.

On the girls side, the Lady Vols scored 186 points to edge Lake Havasu (162.5). The Lady Bulldogs finished in sixth and the Lady Tigers were eighth.

The Lady Vols tallied eight first-place finishes – with Sadie Snay winning the shot put (32-09) and discus (94-4 1/2). Other top finishers included Sienna Cobanovich in the 100 (13.41), Darleen Bland in the 400 (1:03.15) and Sadie Serrano in the long jump (16-0). Lee Williams also swept the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Kingman’s Holly Tsosie notched back-to-back first-place finishes in the 1,600 as she ran a 5:55.54. The senior was also first in the 800 at 2:35.02.

Dasia Heidorf led Academy with a third-place finish in the 200 (28.32) and fourth in the 100 (13.70). Both were new personal records for the junior. Aspen Jackson added a fourth-place finish for the Lady Tigers in the discus at 78-8 1/2.

Lee Williams, Kingman and Academy are back in action Wednesday at the Lake Havasu Last Chance Meet.