10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 17, 2018

1 - 'IT'S A HUGE MINEFIELD'

Trump and his allies reach a new level of anxiety after the raid on his personal attorney's office, since they don't know exactly what was in the records and electronic devices seized last week.

2 - WHICH RAPPER HAS CAUSE TO CELEBRATE

Kendrick Lamar wins the Pulitzer Prize for music, making history as the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the prestigious prize.

3 - SOUTH CAROLINA PRISON RIOT KILLS SEVEN

Inmates armed with homemade knives fight each other, leaving seven of them dead in the worst U.S. prison riot in a quarter-century.

4 - DEFENSE HITS BACK AT COSBY ACCUSER

Andrea Constand spent late nights at the comedian's home and drove four hours to see him at a casino in the period after she says he drugged and molested her, jurors are told.

5 - WHO'S BLOCKING WATCHDOG GROUP

Syrian and Russian authorities prevent independent investigators from going to the scene of a suspected chemical attack east of Damascus.

6 - WWII WRECK SITE GETTING CLOSE LOOK

A group treks to a Pacific island jungle to document the site where American fighters shot down the mastermind of the Pearl Harbor attack.

7 - WHAT'S BIG WIN FOR IMMUNOTHERAPY

A treatment that boosts the immune system greatly improves survival in people newly diagnosed with the most common form of lung cancer.

8 - TRIAL BEGINS FOR US PASTOR IN EGYPT

An evangelical minister from North Carolina denies accusations that he aided terror groups or spied against Turkey in a case that has strained ties between the U.S. and Ankara.

9 - WHERE SPRING IS STILL JUST A RUMOR

Nearly 15 inches of snow blankets the Minneapolis airport, the deepest April snowstorm ever there.

10 - IN BOSTON, RARE VICTORY BY US WOMAN

Desiree Linden splashes her way through icy rain to win the Boston Marathon, the first victory for an American woman since 1985.