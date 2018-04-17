Clean City to address curbside recycling

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will discuss the curbside recycling program, Arbor and Earth day celebrations, and cleanup efforts at Camp Beale Springs at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

At its April 3 meeting, City Council directed the CCC to discuss the future of the curbside recycling pilot program. The program ran from November to March, and on average collected about 3,000 pounds of recyclables and 700 pounds of trash each month.

Due to the cost of transporting the recyclables to Las Vegas and a nonexistent recyclables market, staff is recommending the termination of the curbside program. The program could be revisited at a later date.

However, staff recommends keeping the EZ recycling drop program. EZ recycling provides seven locations at which residents can drop their recyclables and has been used by Kingman and county citizens since it began in 2013. More than 1,000 tons were collected in 2017.

The Community Arbor Day Celebration, awards ceremony and tree planting is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 28 at Cecil Davis Park, 601 Southern Ave. and Van Buren Street.

Local students can participate in the Cerbat Garden Club’s poster contest, and Kingman Area Master Gardeners will give instruction on tree-planting techniques. The commission is putting $400 toward purchasing seven 15-gallon Raywood Ash trees from Star Nursery for the tree planting.

Another celebration, in conjunction with Dig It Kingman Community Gardens, is planned for Earth Day. The event will take place from 9 – 11 a.m. Saturday at the community gardens, 2301 Lillie Ave. The commission will discuss its participation in the event, and may present information on the proper way to separate materials for recycling.

A total of $21,000 was secured about the year 2000, which went toward protecting Camp Beale Springs. About $8,500 remain, and the commission, in partnering with the Historic Preservation Commission and the Hualapai Tribe, will consider how it would like to move forward in tackling projects in the area.

Potential projects include fixing and maintaining trails, providing interpretive markers and plaques, planting trees, and installing picnic tables and benches.

The commission will also address items discussed at the Council and commission workshop held Feb. 24.