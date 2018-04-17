Drowning victim identified as Mohave Valley man

MOHAVE VALLEY – Mohave County medical examiners have identified the dead body found floating down the Colorado River Saturday as Joshua Jenkins, 38, of Mohave Valley.

Cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning, and no foul play is suspected. Next of kin was notified after positive identification was made Monday.

Deputies from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area north of Pirate Cove where people first spotted the body. The man was about 6-3 and 240 pounds, wearing a black tank top, black pants and black shoes.

He had several tattoos, but deputies were unable to tell what they were due to the body’s decomposition. It appeared the man had been in the river for about three days.

Information provided by MCSO