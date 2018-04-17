Golden Valley mentally disabled woman missing since Sunday night

GOLDEN VALLEY – An 18-year-old mentally disabled woman has gone missing in Golden Valley, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.
Bethany Woodside was last seen between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday by her mother in the area of Kayenta and Highway 68.
Deputies took a missing person report Monday. The woman is described as 5-3, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753.
Information provided by MCSO
