Kids use imagination at Kids Kourtyard

KINGMAN – Kids Kourtyard opened its doors to parents and their children for the first time Sunday, and will strive to provide a technology-free environment that stimulates imagination and creativity.

Krystal Rivero said providing a venue for children to play and have fun has been a family goal for three years. Her mother, Kristine, came up with the idea after watching another of her daughters, Lindsey, juggle work, school and raising a family.

“When my sister was in nursing school, she would go to a place in San Diego and let her two twin boys play while she would work on her homework, and it was really a life saver for her,” Rivero said.

Rivero and her sisters, Lindsey and Sydney, along with their mother, want the community to have a place to “come play and come together,” Rivero said.

Aside from a place for kids to have fun, Kids Kourtyard, 3531 N. Moore St., soon hopes to provide services to families going through hard times.

“We want to integrate having Department of Child Safety families to have visitation through a sponsorship or nonprofit,” Rivero said.

The lease for the 1,300 square foot property was signed at the end of March, and Rivero and her family have been working to get it up and running every day after work. Rivero said painting, picking out carpet, buying play equipment, putting up gates and much more made for a “full-family endeavor.”

The work and planning paid off when the business opened, and Rivero got to watch the 17 kids who were there Sunday enjoy themselves. The idea is for kids to use their imagination while they play, as opposed to their electronics.

Rivero said there was one boy visibly using his imagination, as he trekked for miles hunting treasure while on the back of a rocking horse at Kids Kourtyard.

“To me, that was incredible,” she said. “That’s exactly what this was designed to do.”

Rivero hopes the Kourtyard can double in size within the year, allowing for more space and play equipment.

Play passes are available for $8 per day, or $65 for 10 passes. The passes don’t expire, and make for a day of fun for children and their families. Kids Kourtyard also offers birthday packages.

Contact 928-692-5999 for more information.