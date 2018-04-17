Kingman’s Benson finishes Boston Marathon

KINGMAN – Anna Benson battled windy, rainy and cold conditions Monday morning, but that didn’t stop her from finishing the Boston Marathon.

It took the Kingman native 3 hours, 40 minutes and 29 seconds – which put her in 3,304th place in the women’s division.

Benson’s parents, brother, husband and children were all in Boston to cheer her on and she also likely had some help from another source.

“I’m hoping the wind will take me right to the finish line,” she said last week. “With the grace of God, I’ll get across that finish line with a good time.”

It was Benson’s third career marathon and relatively close to her last finish of 3:30:24 at the 2017 Arizona Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. That finish was good enough for 38th out of 1,021 runners.