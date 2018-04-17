Obituary | John Gillman

John Gillman passed away suddenly in the early morning of April 13, 2018, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 78 but still thought that age was just a number. He spent his retirement days in his garage working on boats and motors. John always had the garage door open because he loved having his friends stop by to chat.

John and Gwen Gillman spent the last 20 years in Kingman (they always said they were “recovering Californians”) and enjoyed the quieter lifestyle, and of course the lakes and rivers available to them in Arizona. John loved boating and spent many wonderful summers camping and boating in Parker and Lake Havasu with family and friends. John had many friends and acquaintances in Kingman and will be missed by all who knew him.

John leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Gwen, as well as his children: Keilly Mulholland (Joey), John Gillman Jr, Scott Gillman (Shelly), Steven Winchester, and Andrea Winchester Ming (Jade). He was particularly proud of his three granddaughters: Irelan, Peyton and Ava Ming and cherished the times he spent as their Grampy. He leaves behind his sister, Sharon and brother-in-law Frank Ciolkosz, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was particularly close to his great nephew, Richie Ridl.

There will be no service, but all of his children will come over from Washington, Utah, and California to scatter his ashes at his favorite river over the summer.