Sportsmen, mark your calendars

In the next month there will be several important events that sportsmen will want to attend.

First up, Saturday, April 28, the Friends of the National Rifle Association will be hosting their annual fundraiser banquet.

It will be held at the Beale Celebrations, 201 North 4th St., in downtown Kingman. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m.

Jody Schanaman is the new chairman for the event and he hopes that Kingman area sportsmen and women and their families will attend the event which will feature lots of firearms and exclusive NRA prizes.

There will be several raffle ticket packages offered, and several come with a guaranteed firearm. Raffle tickets can be ordered online or purchased at the event.

There will be bucket raffles, silent auctions and a live auction. Besides firearms, other prizes that will be given away include jewelry, knives, wine and whiskey racks. This year’s “Gun of the Year” is a Kimber Custom II 45 ACP and a Silver Stag knife in a presentation case.

Many prizes found at this banquet are only offered exclusively through these Friends of the NRA banquet; so plan on attending this special event. Schanaman noted that individuals and businesses are still needed to sponsor various prizes for the banquet.

Remember that through these fundraisers, many projects that are beneficial to sportsmen are funded.

Range improvement projects, hunter education support, and defending your Second Amendment rights are just a few things that the NRA does, and they have earned your continued support.

Dinner tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at www.friendsofnra.org/AZ or by calling Schanaman at 928-279-5274. Schanaman can also be reached by email at joberry4@msn.com

Other events that will be coming up is the Arizona Game and Fish Commission meeting here in Kingman on May 4, where many proposed changes to Article 3 will be discussed and voted on.

On May 5, at the Mohave Sportsman Club’s 7 Mile Hill range, there be an event called Kingman Range Days from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m.

This is going to be a family event, with many shooting events. Lots of prizes will be given away.

The always popular Kingman firefighters annual fishing tournament will be held May 11-12 out of South Cove on Lake Mead. Applications can be obtained by contacting Mike Stapleton at 760-450-4954 or Matt Wolsey at 928-279-3926.