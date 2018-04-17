Spring Chess Tournament

From top, the primary, intermediate and middle school medal winners on stage following the spring tournament April 7 at White Cliffs Middle School. Manzanita Elementary (16.5) won the primary division with 16.5 points, followed by Hualapai (16.5) and Kingman Academy (16). Kingman Academy won the intermediate division with 21.5 points, followed by Desert Willow (16) and Hualapai (15). White Cliffs won the middle school division with 18 points, followed by Arizona Virtual Academy (11) and Emmanuel Christian Academy (9).