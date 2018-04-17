Three dogs perish in home destroyed by Golden Valley fire

GOLDEN VALLEY – A double-wide mobile home burned to the ground Monday afternoon in the 800 block of Gila Road and three dogs died in a nearby motorhome that caught fire, Golden Valley Fire Marshal Dave Martin said.

The owner of the home was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with smoke inhalation, which added to ongoing health issues.

The motorhome was on the same property as the mobile home, and the homeowner was trying to make sure the occupants were out, but it was locked up, Martin said.

The fire was spread from the mobile home to the motorhome by 40 mph winds.

“We had a sandstorm,” Martin said. “It was bad. It caught the motorhome on fire and some brush and debris.”

Golden Valley Fire District sent three engines, a water tender and 10 firefighters to the scene shortly after noon Monday, and requested assistance from one engine from Kingman Fire Department.

The structure was a total loss, and investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, Martin said.