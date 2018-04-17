Transit Advisory Commission holds quarterly meeting

KINGMAN – The Transit Advisory Commission will discuss goals and hear KART presentations and a quarterly report at its quarterly meeting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Current TAC goals include shelter installations, conducting a feasibility study for transportation service to Kingman Airport, and securing financial contributions from Mohave County for the transit’s yellow route.

The commission will also discuss additional goals set in the Council and commission workshop Feb. 24. The workshop yielded goals such as considering adjustments for the transit station located at Walmart and creating a proposal that would let customers transfer from stop to stop. The proposal would need to make certain that route times would be shortened, ideally by at least half an hour.

In addition to being presented with reports and discussing goals, the commission will evaluate its public relation efforts.