Tri-City Council meets Wednesday

KINGMAN – The cities of Kingman, Bullhead and Lake Havasu will meet for the Tri-City Council at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Santiago Hall, room 109, at ASU colleges in Lake Havasu City, 100 University Way.

The Council will discuss flood control resolution, and could take action on steps moving forward.

Updates on the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, Mohave County Supervisors, Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool regarding risk pool opioid issues, and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will be presented.

Council will also receive updates from the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Rural Transportation Advocacy Council. Presentations will be given on the Arizona Peace Trail and the Northern Arizona Employee Benefit Trust.

Bob DeVries, KPD chief, will lead a discussion on the opioid crisis class action lawsuit.

Representatives from each city will also provide the Council with updates as to the happenings within their respective city limits.

Mayor Monica Gates and Vice Mayor Jen Miles will represent Kingman.