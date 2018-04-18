Expect high winds Thursday, Friday

KINGMAN – One storm system blows out and another blows in, bringing wind gusts of 30-40 mph in the corridor between Barstow, California, and Kingman, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday.

The region will be relatively calm Wednesday between storm systems.

“Any impacts from the storm system will occur on Thursday or Friday,” NWS meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Expect hazardous crosswinds, especially for high-profile vehicles, with a slight chance of precipitation primarily in Inyo County (California) and spreading east into Mohave County Thursday night and Friday.

Estimates are generally less than 0.10 inch at 5,000 feet and below.

– Information provided by National Weather Service.