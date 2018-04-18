Haviland Rest Area to close for renovations today thru November

Part of the Haviland Rest Area west of Kingman.

Photo courtesy Susan Grippi via ADOT

Part of the Haviland Rest Area west of Kingman.

  • Originally Published: April 18, 2018 5:56 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Haviland Rest Area along Interstate 40 west of Kingman will close (today) for a $3.6 million renovation.

    Work includes upgrading its restroom equipment, caretaker residence, ramadas, vendor kiosks and pump house, installing a new reservoir, water transmission line and well equipment, replacing septic tanks and sewer lines, and rehabilitating water and wastewater systems.

    The facilities in both directions along I-40 at milepost 23 are scheduled to reopen later this year before the holiday season.

    While the rest area is closed, drivers can use facilities in Kingman.

    – Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation

    More like this story