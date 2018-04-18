Haviland Rest Area to close for renovations today thru November

KINGMAN – The Haviland Rest Area along Interstate 40 west of Kingman will close (today) for a $3.6 million renovation.

Work includes upgrading its restroom equipment, caretaker residence, ramadas, vendor kiosks and pump house, installing a new reservoir, water transmission line and well equipment, replacing septic tanks and sewer lines, and rehabilitating water and wastewater systems.

The facilities in both directions along I-40 at milepost 23 are scheduled to reopen later this year before the holiday season.

While the rest area is closed, drivers can use facilities in Kingman.

– Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation