Horoscope | April 18, 2018

Birthdays: America Ferrera, 34; Melissa Joan Hart, 42; Conan O’Brien, 55; Jane Leeves, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take hold of whatever situation you face. Stand up on your own behalf, but do so diplomatically.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have plenty of options. It’s up to you to bring about positive change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Express sensitivity when helping others. Impatience will not help you get things done faster or be conducive to making friends.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your emotions hidden. Observation will help you get a better handle on what everyone around you is doing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If someone tries to meddle in your affairs, back away and do your own thing. Use intelligence to sort through any uncertainty you face.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your emotions out of any conversation that can influence your reputation. It’s important to stick to the truth and offer to participate only in projects that serve a purpose.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You will be offered valuable information if you get along with your peers. A business meeting will help to clear up any misconception you might have regarding what’s expected of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A joint venture, trust or executive position you hold for someone else should be looked over closely. Go through proper channels, but don’t hesitate to use unusual means.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make your home nice and cozy. Having a safe space where you can relax and enjoy life’s little pleasures will also encourage you to make positive changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put more effort into personal grooming and important relationships. Fixing up your space will also improve your life and lead to future opportunities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What appears to be an opportunity may be a trap. Don’t make assumptions or jump into something without knowing enough about the people involved.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make a point to participate in activities that look interesting Romance should be a priority, and efforts to improve an important relationship will enhance your personal life.