Mohave Community College hosts I-40 corridor internet service discussion

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will partner with Northern Arizona University and the Sun Corridor Network for an informational discussion on internet service along the Interstate 40 corridor from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at MCC’s Kingman campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave., room 508.

According to a MCC press release, network accessibility, affordability, availability and reliability along the corridor will be addressed. A core component of the discussion will relate to the lack of available fiber in the area and the limits its absence puts on fiber services.

Among others, Sun Corridor Network is making efforts to improve internet service to educational institutions along the corridor. Thursday’s discussion will assist the network in developing a strategy that will help in the planning and deployment of necessary infrastructure. That work will also stimulate public and private opportunities within those communities.

Use of internet services for education training, health and wellness, economic development and services delivery is below 25 percent for communities along the corridor, the release states.

Data collected on networking needs, issues and opportunities will also aid in the discussion.

For more information contact Mark VanPelt, MCC chief information officer, at MVanPelt@mohave.edu.

– Information provided by Mohave Community College.