Obituary | Thomas A. Dobbins

Thomas A. Dobbins, a long-time resident of Kingman, Arizona, went to be with Our Lord Wednesday, April 12, after a long battle with kidney disease.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Garnet Dobbins. He is the beloved father of Clem (Moneen), Lynn (Chuck), Dan (Julie), and Wendy (the late James), grandfather of 12 children, and great-grandfather of 14 children.

Tom was born in Ohio, 1945. After his service in the U.S. Army, he became a resident of Arizona in 1967. He is a graduate of Arizona State University where he received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Tom retired from Stockmen’s Bank in 2007 where he held the position of senior vice president responsible for human resources.

Friends and family will be received for visitation and memorial service at 10 a.m. Friday, April 20, 2018, at the First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman, Arizona. Immediately following the service, Tom will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery, Kingman, Arizona.