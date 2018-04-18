UPDATE*** Missing Golden Valley woman returns home

GOLDEN VALLEY – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that the missing 18-year-old mentally disabled woman from Golden Valley has been found.

Bethany Woodside, who was reported missing by her mother on Monday, has returned home. She was reported to be safe and secure.

Sheriff’s dispatchers received several calls from citizens concerned about the missing woman, and MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the Sheriff’s office thanks them for their efforts and tips.

Woodside went missing around 9 p.m. Sunday, last seen by her mother in the area of Kayenta and Highway 68.

Information provided by MCSO

