10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 19, 2018

In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting in the death of a woman who was nearly sucked from a window during the flight with 149 people aboard. A preliminary examination of the blown jet engine that set off a terrifying chain of events showed evidence of “metal fatigue,” according to the National Transportation Safety Board. (Marty Martinez)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: April 19, 2018 6 a.m.

    • Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

    1 - 'A FEW PASSENGERS WERE VERY STRONG'

    The terrifying string of events on Southwest Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew — and drew praise for the pilot who guided the plane safely to the ground.

    2 - WHO'LL FOLLOW RAUL CASTRO AS CUBAN PRESIDENT

    With the Castro era closing, 57-seven-year-old First Vice President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez is picked as the sole candidate for the post.

    3 - ONCE AGAIN, ISLAND GOES DARK

    An island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico, which is struggling with an increasingly unstable power grid nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria.

    4 - WHY FACT-FINDING MISSION HAS BEEN DELAYED

    Assailants open fire at a U.N. security team visiting the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, forcing it to return to its base.

    5 - BUSH FAMILY EXPRESSES THANKS

    Former President George H.W. Bush says the outpouring of love and friendship toward Barbara Bush following her death "is lifting us all up."

    6 - WITNESS SAYS COSBY ACCUSER SPOKE OF PLOT

    The chief accuser at the comedian's sexual assault retrial talked about framing a celebrity before going to police with her allegations, a key defense witness testifies.

    7 - MAKER OF BUMP STOCKS GOING OUT OF BUSINESS

    The announcement by industry leader Slide Fire comes after Trump said his administration would ban the devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to shoot continuously.

    8 - WHAT'S FRESH REMINDER OF 'RETAIL RACISM'

    The handcuffed arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is the latest example of the different treatment that African-Americans and minorities frequently face at stores and restaurants.

    9 - PLANET-HUNTING SPACECRAFT LAUNCHED

    NASA's Tess spacecraft embarks on a quest to find planets around neighboring stars that might support life.

    10 - HOLLYWOOD BLOCKBUSTER ARRIVES IN RIYADH

    Saudi Arabia holds a private screening of "Black Panther" to herald the launch of movie theaters in the kingdom.

