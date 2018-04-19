10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 19, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - 'A FEW PASSENGERS WERE VERY STRONG'

The terrifying string of events on Southwest Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew — and drew praise for the pilot who guided the plane safely to the ground.

2 - WHO'LL FOLLOW RAUL CASTRO AS CUBAN PRESIDENT

With the Castro era closing, 57-seven-year-old First Vice President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez is picked as the sole candidate for the post.

3 - ONCE AGAIN, ISLAND GOES DARK

An island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico, which is struggling with an increasingly unstable power grid nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria.

4 - WHY FACT-FINDING MISSION HAS BEEN DELAYED

Assailants open fire at a U.N. security team visiting the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, forcing it to return to its base.

5 - BUSH FAMILY EXPRESSES THANKS

Former President George H.W. Bush says the outpouring of love and friendship toward Barbara Bush following her death "is lifting us all up."

6 - WITNESS SAYS COSBY ACCUSER SPOKE OF PLOT

The chief accuser at the comedian's sexual assault retrial talked about framing a celebrity before going to police with her allegations, a key defense witness testifies.

7 - MAKER OF BUMP STOCKS GOING OUT OF BUSINESS

The announcement by industry leader Slide Fire comes after Trump said his administration would ban the devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to shoot continuously.

8 - WHAT'S FRESH REMINDER OF 'RETAIL RACISM'

The handcuffed arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is the latest example of the different treatment that African-Americans and minorities frequently face at stores and restaurants.

9 - PLANET-HUNTING SPACECRAFT LAUNCHED

NASA's Tess spacecraft embarks on a quest to find planets around neighboring stars that might support life.

10 - HOLLYWOOD BLOCKBUSTER ARRIVES IN RIYADH

Saudi Arabia holds a private screening of "Black Panther" to herald the launch of movie theaters in the kingdom.