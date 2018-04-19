County wants equitable Flood Control monies

KINGMAN – The allocation of Flood Control District funding has tilted too far in favor of cities, and Mohave County supervisors want to bring it back closer to the 55-45 split that was first agreed upon in 2013.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1, with Supervisor Hildy Angius opposed, to explore potential solutions in collaboration with the cities that would address current trends in Flood Control revenue.

Angius said the Flood Control allocation amount was a “big issue” when she took office in 2012, and supervisors were never informed of the allocation amounts. She met with County Manager Mike Hendrix and city officials to find out how the formula was set.

Board Chairman Gary Watson said the initial discussion between the county and cities was five years ago. The current trend is toward reducing Flood Control revenue for the county, and he wants to make it more equitable.

The county received $7.8 million in Flood Control tax revenue in 2013, and is now looking at about $6.5 million, reported Tim Walsh, director of Development Services.

Another trend he sees is a widening difference in allocation percentage, which has gone from 55 percent for cities and 45 percent for the county to 73 percent for cities and 27 percent for the county by 2020.

The combination of lower revenue annually, along with increased divergence of assessed property values between the cities and county, has caused the “unforeseen allocation percentage trend,” Walsh noted.

“Really, the concern for this is the ability for the Flood Control District to perform our functions, to provide various projects within different areas of the county and provide services,” he said.

Watson said the board looked at this issue five years ago, and his intent of putting it on the agenda was simply to reopen the discussion.

“I understand Bullhead City is most of your district,” he told Angius. “As chairman, I voted with you last time on this.”

The board listened to comments from city officials from Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City about the allocation formula.

“When we sat down five years ago and worked out this formula, it was what we thought to be most equitable and fair to the cities and county,” former Lake Havasu City Manager Charlie Cassens said.

“We knew those numbers were going to change and that it was most fair to have those Flood Control dollars going back to where they’re generated in the first place so those monies can do the most good.”

The formula is not broken, he added. “It’s working the way it’s supposed to.”

Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter said he’s always welcome to discussions over the allocations. The current allocation is “fair and equitable,” and he took exception that valuations are disproportionately created in the cities.

“I mean, that’s what we’re all striving for,” he said. “Every day I show up to work, I try to create increased valuation not only for our city, but for you.”

And if he’s going to have a discussion, Cotter said he wants to find out what the county is doing with the money.

“Quite honestly, you’re doing some transfers. You’re paying health insurance with it. You’re doing things that aren’t directly putting it out into the county for flood control.”

County staff will provide documentation on Flood Control allocations for review at a future Board of Supervisors meeting.