Drowned man jumped in river to avoid capture

MOHAVE VALLEY – Joshua Jenkins was trying to escape law enforcement officers when he drowned in the Colorado River where his floating body was found Saturday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased body as that of Jenkins, 38, from Mohave Valley.

During their investigation, deputies received an anonymous call from a woman Monday about the identity of the man. She said a family member had recently fled from law enforcement and jumped into the river to avoid being captured.

MCSO detectives confirmed that another law enforcement agency tried to conduct a traffic stop April 5 on a car with two occupants, one of whom was identified as Jenkins from previous contact. The officer knew Jenkins had felony warrants from the U.S. Marshall’s Office.

The vehicle did not stop and was later found abandoned near First Beach in California. Dogs from a K-9 unit searched the area and neither of the persons was located.

Mohave County’s medical examiner identified the dead man as Jenkins, and ruled his death as accidental drowning. Detectives believe he went into the river willingly to avoid capture.

Information provided by MCSO