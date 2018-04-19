Father’s sentencing delayed in DUI death of 4-year-old son

KINGMAN – Sentencing for Daniel Lynn Stuart, charged with aggravated DUI in the death of his 4-year-old son, has been postponed until May 31 to give attorneys time to consider new offers.

Attorney D’Arcy Downs-Vollbracht, representing Stuart, told Mohave County Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe at Thursday’s status hearing that she met with prosecutor Nathan Best to discuss a number of options to present to the defendant.

Vollbracht said she left three messages for Best, but he hasn’t returned her calls yet. He’s the third prosecutor in the case, so he’s still catching up on court documents and past offers, Vollbracht said.

Deputy county prosecutor Jim Ferlmann said he spoke with Best in regards to the plea offer and has been informed that a new offer would be coming soon to the defense.

He requested three weeks’ continuance, and Vollbracht did not object.

Stuart pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated DUI charges resulting from the Jan. 2, 2017, crash that killed his son, Kaleb Mason Stuart, on U.S. 93 north of Wikieup. The boy was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup truck when it rolled.

Judge Richard Weiss rejected Stuart’s sentence of 5½ years in the plea agreement, mainly due to victim input that the sentence was too light, and the case was reassigned to Judge Sipe. Weiss wanted to sentence Stuart to the full 7 years in prison.

Vollbracht said she will meet with Best to determine whether to bring back the same plea agreement, offer a new one or ask for trial.

Stuart is free on his own recognizance and has attended every hearing.