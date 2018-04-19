Airport authority says it will have transition meetings with City

KINGMAN – After spending more than an hour in executive session, the Kingman Airport Authority board of directors voted to meet with the City of Kingman Tuesday to discuss the transition process should the city take possession of the airport and industrial park.

“The meeting is being established through legal counsel of both parties, but it's local legal counsel, not extended legal counsel,” said Bob Riley, director of economic development at the airport.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steve Moss granted Kingman immediate possession of KAA Tuesday in his ruling in favor of the city.

“This is an administrative meeting,” Riley said.

The meeting will address transition items and personnel, should Kingman take possession of Kingman Airport and Industrial Park.

Included in those discussions will be the exact date of transition, either May 1 or 2.

Though Riley said he expects counsels and a member of the board of directors to attend, the meeting will primarily be “staff to staff.”

“Who will be here to answer the phones?” Riley said, of summarizing the purpose of Tuesday’s meeting.

However, Moss gave KAA 15 calendar days to file an appeal.

“Now, again, things could change,” Riley said.