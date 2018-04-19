Northern Arizona Fire District board to look at replacements

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District governing board will review letters of interest to fill board vacancies when it meets at 6 p.m. today at Fire Station 31, 2485 Northern Ave.

The board must fill the vacancies of Vic Riccardi and Sue Wilkins, who resigned from the board as part of their plea agreement for conflict of interest charges regarding the repair of a district fire truck at Riccardi’s automotive shop.

The board will discuss and take possible action in selecting the replacement board members.

Also on the NACFD board agenda are the fire chief’s report, presentation of financial and claims report for March, and the budget committee report.

There will also be discussion about authorizing Fire Chief Wayne Eder to repair a truck and fire engine.